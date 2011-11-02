Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers a speech during an appearance by U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at a Walgreens store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

CHICAGO The $6.3 billion budget unveiled by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel last month would trim the city's structural deficit through spending cuts and "targeted" revenue increases, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.

The Civic Federation, a nonpartisan, Chicago-based government financial watchdog group, announced its support for the budget, saying it "greatly reduces" reliance on one-time revenue measures to eliminate a $635.7 million gap.

"Chicago is not yet out of the woods, but this budget moves the city's finances in a positive direction," said Civic Federation President Laurence Msall in a statement.

Budgets in recent years, under former Mayor Richard Daley, relied heavily on one-time measures, such as tapping reserve funds to achieve balance. That contributed to downgrades of Chicago's debt ratings last year.

The Civic Federation's analysis lauded Emanuel's move to achieve greater efficiency through alternatives, such as competition between city workers and private companies for recycling services and collaboration with Cook County on tax compliance and data sharing.

However, the city must still address its high debt burden, "inadequate contingency reserves," and underfunded pensions, according to the analysis.

"There are no easy fixes that will compensate for years of underfunding that have increased unfunded liabilities by $12.1 billion, or 449.3 percent, in the past decade," the Civic Federation said.

Emanuel, who took office in May, faces opposition from some members of the City Council to parts of his fiscal 2012 budget plan, including higher vehicle sticker fees and cuts to public safety and libraries, according to a report in Wednesday's Chicago Sun-Times.

The Council has to vote before the start of the new fiscal year on January 1.

A spokeswoman for Emanuel had no immediate comment on the Civic Federation analysis or the Sun-Times report.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)