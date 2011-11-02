Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers a speech during an appearance by U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at a Walgreens store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

CHICAGO The $6.3 billion budget unveiled by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel last month would trim the city's structural deficit through spending cuts and "targeted" revenue increases, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.

The Civic Federation, a nonpartisan, Chicago-based government financial watchdog group, announced its support for the budget, saying it "greatly reduces" reliance on one-time revenue measures to eliminate a gap of $635.7 million.

"Chicago is not yet out of the woods, but this budget moves the city's finances in a positive direction," Civic Federation President Laurence Msall said in a statement.

Budgets in recent years, under former Mayor Richard Daley, relied heavily on one-time measures, such as tapping reserve funds to achieve balance. That contributed to downgrades of Chicago's debt ratings last year. The Civic Federation said Emanuel's proposed spending plan was the first it supported since 2008. It has opposed the last two budgets.

The group's analysis lauded Emanuel's move to achieve greater efficiency through alternatives, such as competition between city workers and private companies for recycling services and collaboration with Cook County on tax compliance and data sharing.

However, the city must still address its high debt burden, "inadequate contingency reserves," and underfunded pensions, according to the analysis.

"There are no easy fixes that will compensate for years of underfunding that have increased unfunded liabilities by $12.1 billion, or 449.3 percent, in the past decade," the Civic Federation said.

Emanuel, who took office in May, agreed with the "urgent need" to address pension liabilities and remains committed to working on the matter with the city and the Illinois General Assembly, according to a statement from his office.

The mayor faces opposition from some members of the City Council to parts of his fiscal 2012 budget plan. In a letter to the mayor this week, 28 aldermen raised concerns about proposed cuts to public safety, health and libraries, as well as a higher sticker fee for bigger vehicles.

Emanuel told reporters on Wednesday that the destination for the budget process is to find savings.

"If people have a different road to that destination, great, I'm always open to different approaches. What I'm not open to is changing where we're going," he said.

The council has to vote on the budget before the start of the new fiscal year on January 1.

Meanwhile, aldermen on Wednesday approved Emanuel's plan to phase out the city's so-called head tax, a fee of $4 per employee, paid by about 2,700 businesses. The plan cuts the tax, which generates $20 million a year, by 50 percent in 2012 and eliminates it in 2014.

