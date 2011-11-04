Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers a speech during an appearance by U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at a Walgreens store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich

CHICAGO Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday announced changes to his budget just days after 28 Chicago aldermen expressed concern about certain spending cuts and fee hikes.

"There's more than one way to get to a destination point," Emanuel told reporters, explaining that he wanted to form a new kind of partnership with the city council.

But he emphasized that he was not wavering from his goal of tackling the city's structural budget imbalance.

In a letter dated Monday to the mayor, the aldermen raised concerns about proposed cuts to public safety, health and libraries, as well as a higher sticker fee for bigger vehicles.

Emanuel's budget amendments addressed some but not all of the concerns by restoring some library funding, revising the sticker fee hikes and restoring money for weed cutting and graffiti removal.

The budget changes would be cost neutral, according to Emanuel, who said they would be covered by revenue from increased fines and enforcement on vehicle stickers.

He also said nonprofit groups with less than $250 million in assets would receive discounted water fees. The $6.3 billion fiscal 2012 budget the mayor unveiled last month, his first since taking office in May, proposed ending free water for nonprofits, including schools, churches and some hospitals.

Carrie Austin, the city council's budget committee chairman, said the council was on track toward a better partnership with the mayor's office given that its concerns were being heard.

Chicago's fiscal year begins January 1.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)