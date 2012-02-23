CHICAGO A prominent public official in Chicago was indicted on Thursday on federal tax charges for allegedly diverting campaign funds and other monies to pay for personal expenses while failing to report it as income.

The four-count indictment alleges that Cook County Commissioner William Beavers paid himself more than $225,000 between 2006 and 2008 from campaign funds and a county expense account and used at least some of the money for personal purposes, including gambling.

"If politicians choose to use their campaign funds for personal use then they, like all the citizens they serve, share the obligation to honestly report their income and pay the correct amount of taxes," Patrick Fitzgerald, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

"The indictment alleges that over a course of three years, Commissioner Beavers repeatedly used his campaign accounts for personal use and then thwarted the Internal Revenue Service by causing his campaign committees to create false records to cover it up."

No one answered the phone at Beaver's downtown office on Thursday afternoon. A message requesting comment that was left with his office on the city's southside was not immediately returned.

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported that Beavers, a 77-year-old former Chicago policeman, claimed he was indicted because he refused to cooperate with investigators who wanted him to wear a wire as he talked with another county commissioner.

"I told them I'm too old to be a stool pigeon," the paper reported Beavers saying.

Fitzgerald's office refused to comment on Beavers' allegations, saying prosecutors "don't comment on people not charged."

Beavers, who served as a member of the Chicago city council from 1983 until 2006, when he was elected as a county commissioner, is charged with three counts of filing false tax returns and one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the IRS.

Each count of the indictment carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, prosecutors said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Tim Gaynor)