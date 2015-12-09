CHICAGO Prosecutors rested their case against a Chicago police commander accused of putting the barrel of his gun into a suspect's mouth, after a forensic expert testified on Wednesday that the suspect's DNA had been found on the gun.

Glenn Evans, 53, who had been praised for his work in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods, went on trial in Chicago on Tuesday for aggravated battery and official misconduct in the Jan. 30, 2013, arrest of Rickey Williams, 25. Both men are black.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct, but the charges were later dropped.

Evans, who was accused of threatening to kill Williams, has been the subject of several police misconduct lawsuits, according to local media reports. Prosecutors said Evans also held a Taser to Williams' groin.

On Wednesday, Evans' defense attorney, Laura Morask, asked an Illinois State Police forensic scientist testifying for the prosecution why a saliva test had not been done on the gun. Morask has argued that finding Williams' DNA does not prove a gun was in his mouth.

Defense witnesses began testifying in the trial before Cook County Criminal Court Judge Diane Cannon on Wednesday afternoon.

Evans' trial is unfolding the same week the U.S. Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation into the practices of the Chicago Police Department.

On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel gave an emotional apology for the city's handling of a 2014 police shooting in which a black teenager was killed, and promised to reform the police department.

Hundreds of demonstrators calling for Emanuel's resignation shut down streets in downtown Chicago on Wednesday.

