CHICAGO A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot in a Chicago neighborhood on Monday, apparently caught in the crossfire of a street fight, police said.

The boy, whose name has not been officially released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"I feel so bad, this baby could do no wrong," neighbor Raynetta Tyler was quoted as saying by local television station ABC 7.

Other neighbors told local media the boy died a few doors away from his grandmother's home.

Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, authorities said, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem.

In July in Chicago, 7-year-old Amari Brown was killed by gunfire in an apparent gang-related attack as the boy was watching a backyard fireworks show.

