Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (CBI.N) reported on Tuesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but backlog of work declined, as the engineering company tries to complete a takeover of rival Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N by early next year.

On Friday, Shaw gave a 2013 forecast that was far below market estimates, and it also faced growing push-back from investors over the proposed $3 billion CB&I deal.

CB&I said its backlog declined to $9.5 billion at the end of the third quarter from $10 billion three months before.

Net income rose to $80.2 million, or 82 cents per share, from $72.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected 81 cents per share, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue grew 15 percent to $1.45 billion.

CB&I Chief Executive Philip Asherman said the company sees significant growth opportunities, especially in U.S. petrochemicals and global liquefied natural gas projects.

"We expect to complete the Shaw acquisition in the first quarter, considerably expanding our ability to compete for and execute the world's largest energy infrastructure projects," Asherman said in a statement.

