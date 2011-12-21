Sun-Times Media Group Inc SUTMa.BE, the publisher of Chicago's No. 2 newspaper Chicago Sun-Times, will be bought by a group of Chicago-based owners led by Michael Ferro, according to people familiar with the situation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Michael Ferro is the chief executive of Chicago-based venture capital firm Merrick Ventures LLC.

The group buying Sun-Times Media also includes John Canning, chairman of Chicago-based private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.

The group plans to name Timothy Knight - who is chief executive of Internet company CraftEDU, as CEO of its holding company, the report said.

Sun-Times Media, which competes with Chicago Tribune, had filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in 2009.

Tribune Co TRBCQ.PK, the owner of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers, had filed for bankruptcy in 2008 one year after financier Sam Zell led a $13 billion leveraged buyout of the company.

Rocky Wirtz, owner of the Chicago Blackhawks ice hockey team, and Mesirow CEO Richard Price will remain as investors of Sun-Times Media.

Sun-Times Media and Merrick Ventures were not available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)