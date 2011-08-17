BANGALORE Women's clothes retailer Chico's FAS Inc's (CHS.N) warned that sales growth had softened in recent weeks, joining a host of retailers that have flagged concerns over consumer sentiment during the crucial back-to-school season.

Shares of Chico's, which also moved to buy privately held Boston Proper for $205 million, fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday, while the broader S&P Retail Index .RLX was down 1.52 percent.

Consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest point in more than three decades in early August as the possibility of a double-dip recession, high unemployment and stagnant wages weighed on the minds of many Americans.

Teen clothing seller Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) on Wednesday also flagged trouble ahead for retailers and said it was "entering a period of greater uncertainty."

While Chico's has been gaining market share through a merchandise revamp aimed at improving its selection for women over 45, investors had hoped for a brighter start to its current quarter.

Business trends softened "a bit" in the last week of July and the first week of August in face of the debt crisis and ratings downgrades, Chief Executive David Dyer said on a conference call.

He added that the company, whose chains include namesake stores as well as the White House/Black Market and Soma Intimates, is expecting a "good fall season."

S&P Equities, however, downgraded its rating on the stock citing the slowdown in Chico's sales in recent weeks.

EYES ONLINE MARKETS

The deal for Boca Raton, Florida-based Boston Proper, will help Chico's strengthen its online presence. Chico's direct-to-consumer business next year will be over 15 percent of total sales, up from around 10 percent now.

"We didn't really need an acquisition, but when you find one this quality that has a unique position in the market place, you got to take a look," CEO Dyer told Reuters.

Dyer also said there is a possibility that Boston Proper, which sells women's clothes and accessories through catalogues and its online store, could roll out stores over time.

Boston Proper will operate as a stand-alone division within Chico's FAS.

Chico's, which competes with Talbots Inc TLB.N and Ann Taylor Stores ANN.N, said the deal will close within 45 days and is expected to add to its earnings in the first full year of operations.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik reckons the move could help Chico's core brands acquire new customers. But he was "guarded overall as... multi-concept portfolio strategies in specialty retail tend to distract management and lead to long term destruction of returns."

For the second quarter, Chico's earned 25 cents a share, edging past expectations of 24 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales came in at $551.4 million, easily topping market estimates of $537.6 million. Same-store sales rose 12.8 percent.

Chico's shares were down more than 2 percent at $12.30 in Wednesday afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a low of $11.72 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)