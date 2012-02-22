Chico's FAS Inc (CHS.N) said it will focus more on its higher margin and pricier White House/Black Market brand after full-price selling at those stores helped the clothes retailer beat holiday-quarter estimates.

Shares of the company rose more than 15 percent in morning trade on Wednesday.

Strong demand for its White House/Black Market and Soma Intimates brands offset big discounts at its namesake division, Chico's said.

That also helped Chico's outperform competitors like Christopher & Banks Corp (CBK.N), Coldwater Creek Inc CWTR.O and other women's clothing retailers, who have been forced to rely on discounts to draw in customers.

The White House/Black Market brand, which is popular for its stark monotones, will account for about 50 percent of new store openings, the company said.

Chief Executive David Dyer said in a conference call with analysts that of the 135 gross new stores planned for 2012, approximately 40 will be outlet stores.

Chico's, which like Ann Inc ANN.N caters to women over 35, has benefited from increased traffic after redoing its clothing line, and as a result, Chico's forecast strong sales trends for this year.

For fiscal 2012, the Fort Myers, Florida-based retailer expects sales of about $2.5 billion, above market estimates.

Higher sales are often the result of discounting and can affect margins. But Chico's saw its margins fall less than expected in the quarter.

Gross margins decreased to 52.3 percent from 53.2 percent a year ago. However, that was a smaller slide than what the company had forecast earlier.

"The company posted a surprisingly strong fourth quarter given the performance of other women's retailers like Christopher & Banks Corp and Ann Inc ANN.N, as well as the performance of the women's apparel category at the department stores," Nomura analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note to clients.

In the fourth quarter that ended January 28, Chico's earned $25.1 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $20.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 20 percent to $569.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 11 cents a share on sales of $546.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chico's shares were up 15.1 percent at $14.75 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)