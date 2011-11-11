ANCHORAGE, Alaska An 80-year-old former mayor of Ketchikan, Alaska, was charged on Thursday with 80 new counts of possessing child pornography, in addition to 10 filed against him last week, police said.

John "Jack" Shay, a well-known political figure in the southeast Alaska community, was ordered by a state judge to turn himself in to the local jail on Thursday afternoon, the Ketchikan Police Department said in a statement.

Bail for Shay was set at $100,000, the police department said.

Shay was arrested last Friday after police said child pornography images were found on a computer printer that he had dropped off for repair. Shay spent Friday night in the local jail but was released Saturday, with his bail set at $30,000.

Shay was a member of the Ketchikan city council when he was arrested but has since resigned his seat, according to the city's website.

The new charges against Shay resulted from a search of his home, the police department said.

Two of them concern a homemade video that includes a scene of Shay and an unidentified girl, the department said. The rest concern printed images found in the home, the department said.

Shay has spent four decades in local politics. He served as mayor of the city in the early 1980s and as mayor of the larger Ketchikan Gateway Borough from 1996 to 2002.

He also served on the local school board and as a state labor division chief under former Governor Bill Sheffield.

In addition to his political activities, Shay has long been active in local theater. He helped found a local theater company in the mid-1960s and has played many roles in local performances.

At the time of his arrest, Shay was slated to perform in the local high-school's production of the musical "Anything Goes," according to Ketchikan Police Deputy Chief Josh Dossett.

"Mr. Shay performed that night before he was arrested and then performed the next two days after he was out on bail, so he did not miss any performances," Dossett said in an email.

