A child, who is internally displaced due to fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, peeks out from a tent at the Jarjanaz refugee camp in the southern countryside of Idlib November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Syrian refugee boy pauses as he carries his sister to their house in Hacibayram district of Ankara November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A young Syrian refugee is pictured near jerrycans used to collect water at Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani fill water in a camp in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Children play with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province in this September 25, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province in this October 2, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

A displaced boy, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, stands in refugee camp on the outskirts of the Kurdish city of Arbil, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari

Kurdish Syrian refugees stand in a truck at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province in this September 25, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

Kurdish refugee girls from the Syrian town of Kobani play in a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations children's agency UNICEF declared 2014 a devastating year for children on Monday with as many as 15 million caught in conflicts in Central African Republic, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and the Palestinian territories.

UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake said the high number of crises meant many of them were quickly forgotten or failed to capture global headlines, such as in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Globally, UNICEF said some 230 million children were living in countries and regions affected by armed conflict.

"Children have been killed while studying in the classroom and while sleeping in their beds; they have been orphaned, kidnapped, tortured, recruited, raped and even sold as slaves," Lake said in a statement. "Never in recent memory have so many children been subjected to such unspeakable brutality."

Significant threats also emerged to children's health and well-being like the deadly outbreak of Ebola in the West African countries Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, which has left thousands orphaned and some 5 million out of school.

"Violence and trauma do more than harm individual children - they undermine the strength of societies," Lake said.

In Central African Republic, where tit-for-tat sectarian violence has displaced one-fifth of the population, some 2.3 million children are affected by the conflict with up to 10,000 believed to have been recruited by armed groups during the past year and more than 430 killed or maimed, UNICEF said.

Some 538 children were killed and 3,370 injured in the Palestinian Gaza Strip during a 50-day war between Israeli troops and Hamas militants, it said.

In Syria, UNICEF said more than 7.3 million children have been affected by the civil war, including 1.7 million who fled the country. In neighboring Iraq an estimated 2.7 million children have been affected by conflict, it added, with at least 700 believed to have been maimed or killed this year.

"In both countries, children have been victims of, witnesses to and even perpetrators of increasingly brutal and extreme violence," UNICEF said.

Some 750,000 children have been displaced in South Sudan with 320,000 living as refugees. The United Nations said more than 600 children have been killed and more than 200 maimed this year, while some 12,000 are being used by armed groups.

