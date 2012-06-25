Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
SANTIAGO Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina's AND_pb.SN(AKOb.N) shareholders on Monday approved a planned purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar PLR.SN via a share swap, creating one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.
With the acquisition, Andina looks to position itself as the third biggest regional distributor of Coca-Cola in terms of volume -- behind Mexico's Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N) and Arca Continental ARCA.MX -- and one of ten biggest in the world.
"We're convinced that this will allow us to create a bigger company, with presence in four countries, turning the company into a better platform to capitalize on new growth opportunities in the region," Andina Chairman Juan Claro told reporters.
Andina has operation in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and Coca-Cola Polar has operations in certain parts of Chile and Argentina, as well as throughout Paraguay.
The companies said in February they had agreed to merge.
Shareholders approved an exchange of newly issued Andina shares for Polar shares at a ratio of 0.33269 Andina Series A and B shares for each Polar share.
Under the deal, Polar's current shareholders would own 19.68 percent of Andina post closing.
Shares in Andina traded 0.05 percent stronger in midday Monday trade, outperforming a 1.09 percent fall on Santiago's blue-chip IPSA .IPSA stock exchange. Coca Cola Polar had not traded as of midday Monday.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.