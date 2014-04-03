A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, the largest of a series of aftershocks following a powerful and deadly 8.2 magnitude quake that hit a day earlier, was located 12 miles south of the port of Iquique at a relatively shallow depth of 12.4 miles, the USGS said. It was earlier reported as a 7.4 magnitude quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no widespread tsunami threat, but that the latest tremor could generate a local tsunami.

Chile's emergency office said it ordered a preventative evacuation of the coastal area.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

