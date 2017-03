SYDNEY A tsunami measuring almost two meters (six feet) was generated off the northern coast of Chile on Tuesday after a massive 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"It may have been destructive along coasts near the earthquake epicenter and could also be a threat to more distant coasts. Authorities should take appropriate action in response to this possibility," said the Center.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Paul Tait)