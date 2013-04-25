Samsung to expand in U.S., shift some manufacturing from Mexico: WSJ
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to expand its U.S. production facilities, shifting some manufacturing from Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO Chilean mobile telephone operator Entel said on Thursday it plans to invest $2.2 billion through 2015, with a focus on operations in Chile and Peru.
The company will invest $700 million this year, up from $521 million last year.
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.