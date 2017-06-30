Biochemist Cesar Saez (L) does a test on the engine of a car with a biofuel made with micro algae for high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 . REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The biochemical laboratory of the Catholic University of Chile is pictured, for the study of different types of micro algae for manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A biochemist shows different types of micro algae for the study and manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Biochemist Cesar Saez shows the different processes of manufacture of a biofuel made with micro algae for high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A biochemist shows a type of micro algae in her laptop for the study and manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A biochemist shows different types of micro algae for the study and manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO Biodiesel made from microalgae could power buses and trucks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 80 percent, Chilean scientists said, possibly curbing pollution in contaminated cities like Santiago.

Experts from the department of Chemical Engineering and Bioprocesses at Chile's Catholic University said they had grown enough algae to fragment it and extract the oil which, after removing moisture and debris, can be converted into biofuel.

"What is new about our process is the intent to produce this fuel from microalgae, which are microorganisms," researcher Carlos Saez told Reuters.

Most of the world's biodiesel, which reduces dependence on petroleum, is derived from soybean oil. It can also be made from animal fat, canola or palm oil.

Saez said a main challenge going forward would be to produce a sufficient volume of microalgae. A wide variety of fresh and salt water algaes are found in Chile, a South American nation with a long Pacific coast.

The scientists are trying to improve algae growing technology to ramp up production at a low cost using limited energy, Saez said.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)