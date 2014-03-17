Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
SANTIAGO LATAM Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) posted a net loss of $46.1 million for the fourth quarter due to a drop in revenue and a foreign exchange loss stemming from the Brazilian real's depreciation, the company said on Monday.
The loss was well short of forecasts for a $2.4 million profit in a Reuters poll.
The company, formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship LAN took over Brazil's TAM, posted a net loss of $69.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.