SANTIAGO Latin America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group SA LAN.SN, on Tuesday night reported a net loss of $329.8 million in the second quarter, stung by a weaker Brazilian real and higher costs.

The loss for the three months to June was wider than analyst expectations of a $276 million loss, according to a Reuters poll.

For the same period a year ago, the company - which formed in June 2012 when Chile's flagship LAN took over Brazil's TAM - posted the equivalent of a $448.8 million loss, according to company figures revised to simulate the merged airline.

Costs associated with the merger, a tax overhaul in Chile and cooling demand in regional powerhouse Brazil have all taken a toll on the newly formed carrier's shares in the last year.

LATAM posted a $287.1 million loss for the first half of 2013, the airline added on Tuesday in its statement to the Chilean regulator.

"Earnings were affected by a $348.193 million loss due to exchange rate fluctuations stemming from the weakening of the Brazilian real since December 2012," LATAM said.

The real has been especially hard-hit by a recent sell-off in emerging-market currencies as Brazil's slow-growing economy has fallen out of favor with investors.

LATAM had previously reported a $42.7 million profit in the first three months of the year.

The company's shares closed 0.90 percent stronger on Tuesday, before results were announced.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Matt Driskill)