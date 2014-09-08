SANTIAGO Police in Chile said on Monday they were investigating the apparent murder of a young U.S. psychologist, who was found dead over the weekend in her apartment in the southern city of Temuco.

Erica Hagan, a 22-year-old recent graduate of Georgetown College in Kentucky, was in Chile on an exchange program. She was working as a teaching assistant in English and religious education at the Colegio Bautista, the two colleges said.

The case was being treated as a homicide, investigating police said. Local media said the young woman had apparently suffered blows to her head.

U.S. Consul Jeffrey Vick told Radio Bio Bio that he had traveled to Temuco to speak with local authorities, as well as to identify and repatriate the body.

