Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east: USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
SANTIAGO Chile's state copper miner Codelco [CODEL.UL] said it was evacuating its workers at its Ventanas division after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast on Wednesday.
"We have no problems in any divisions. There is no damage to infrastructure or personnel," Codelco said in a tweet.
Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L) said there were no initial reports of damage at its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine.
A magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile, shaking buildings in the capital city of Santiago and generating a tsunami warning for Chile and Peru.
