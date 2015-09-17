Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east: USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
SYDNEY Tsunami waves of up to three meters (10 feet) are possible along the coast of French Polynesia after an 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile, the Pacific Tsunami Center (PTWC) in Hawaii said on Thursday.
The PTWC also issued an alert for tsunami waves of between 0.3 to 1 meters (1-3 feet) for Japan, Antarctica, and most of the South Pacific, including New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global warming.