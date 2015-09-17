Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east: USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
SANTIAGO Waves triggered by a strong earthquake off the coast of Chile on Wednesday have begun hitting the country's coastline, the ONEMI emergency service said.
It was not immediately clear how big the waves were and there were no immediate reports of damage from them.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order to undo Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global warming.