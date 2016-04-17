Codelco [CODEL.UL] and Anglo American Plc have suspended operations at two of the world's biggest copper mines in Chile with combined annual capacity of 880,000 tonnes, as heavy rains wreaked havoc across the center of the Andean nation.

Chile accounts for a third of global copper production.

Here is the latest update on the status of the country's mines:

ANGLO AMERICAN:

The London-listed miner suspended mining activities at its flagship Los Bronces copper mine and the smaller El Soldado deposit for security reasons following heavy rains.

Los Bronces has capacity to produce 460,000 tonnes per year of copper and is ranked the fourth in the world's copper mines.

CODELCO:

Chile's state copper miner suspend production at its century-old underground El Teniente mine, likely leading to the loss of 5,000 tonnes of copper

With capacity of 420,000 tonnes per year, the mine is the world's 8th largest.

Andina is operating normally, the company said on Sunday.

ANTOFAGASTA:

Los Pelambres, which has capacity to produce 420,000 tonnes per year and is located to the north of the most affected areas, is operating normally, the company said on Sunday.

(Compiled by Josephine Mason in New York; Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago)