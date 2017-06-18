Quake magnitude 5.8 strikes in Mozambique: USGS
ISTANBUL, An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometers (37.28 miles) northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.
SANTIAGO Intense rains and snowstorms in central and southern Chile have left four people dead and nearly 3,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of thousands without power, authorities said on Saturday.
Most of those displaced live in the southern region of Biobio, where rivers overflowed and 34,000 lost power. Authorities said they were continuing to monitor the storm front, which first hit the country on Thursday night.
The South American country's largest copper mines, mostly located in the north, have not reported any impact on operations from the storm. Chile is the world's largest producer of the red metal.
(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen)
BERLIN German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to buy back diesel cars equipped with illicit emissions control software after deciding not to appeal a German court ruling backing plaintiffs' calls for compensation.
CHICAGO The U.S. Department of Agriculture has found repeated import violations in raw Brazilian beef, including abscesses and unidentified foreign material, a top agency official said, explaining reasons for a U.S. ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef.