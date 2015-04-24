Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano, seen from Puerto Varas city, south of Santiago, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015.. REUTERS/Sergio Candia

A resident walks by the Centro Civico (Civic Centre) covered with ash from the Calbuco volcano in the Patagonian Argentine city of San Carlos de Bariloche April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alejandra Bartoliche

Smoke and lava spew from Calbuco, as seen from the shores of Lake Llanquihue in Puerto Varas. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

As night fell, about 4,000 people had so far moved out of the area, an evacuation radius of 20 kilometers has been established and classes have been canceled in surrounding towns, authorities said. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

People who are displaced from their houses ride a military vehicle as they leave from Ensenada town, which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, near Puerto Varas city, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A boat is seen in a house backyard at Ensenada town which is covered with ash from Calbuco volcano near Puerto Varas city, Chile April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO Chilean volcano Calbuco, which erupted without warning on Wednesday, is still puffing out ash and smoke on Friday, prompting new evacuations and leading airlines to cancel flights to Argentine capital Buenos Aires, some 1,400 kilometers east.

Calbuco, considered one of the most dangerous along Chile's chain of around 2,000 volcanoes, erupted twice in 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday, sending up a spectacular 17 kilometer-high (11 miles) cloud and coating nearby towns in a thick layer of gray ash.

Authorities have set up a 20 kilometer (12 mile) cordon around Calbuco, which is located in the scenic Los Lagos region, around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) south of capital Santiago.

An increase in volcanic activity caused potentially deadly lahars, a mix of water and rock fragments that flow down a volcano's slopes and river valleys, prompting authorities to evacuate an additional 2,000 people.

"This is a complex (volcanic) process that could last for weeks," said Rodrigo Alvarez, head of Chile's mining and geological service.

Television images showed residents in a town close to Lake Chapo quickly driving down ash-laden streets away from the smoldering volcano. Some houses and schools located close to the volcano have collapsed under the weight of the ash.

The ash also presents a threat to air traffic, as particles in the atmosphere can cause problems for planes.

With winds blowing the ash cloud north-east into neighboring Argentina, Argentine air traffic was the worst affected by Friday.

Delta Air Lines, Air France and American Airlines suspended flights to the main international airport at Ezeiza, near capital city Buenos Aires. "They were canceled as a preventive measure, for fear that after landing they might not be able to take off later," said a spokesman for Argentina's National Civil Aeronautic Administration. "We do not rule out the possibility that other airlines might take the same decision." In the southern Argentine tourist city of Bariloche, flights were canceled for a second straight day, some roads were closed and children were kept home from school.

In Chile, the ash cloud had reached as far as port city Valparaiso, near Santiago. Delta and American Airlines canceled flights to the capital. Chile's flagship carrier LATAM Airlines canceled over 20 flights south on Wednesday and Thursday, but has since resumed normal operations.

The ash cloud was unlikely to spread much further under current conditions, said David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences at Britain's Open University.

"Even a lengthy sustained ash eruption would be very unlikely to produce enough ash to spread across the tropical zone," he said. It was not in line to be as disruptive as the eruption of Chile's Puyehue in 2011, which led to flights being canceled as far away as Australia, he added.

Most of the mines in top copper exporter Chile are located in the north of the country, far from the volcano. Fears over contamination of salmon farms in the south, however, hit the shares of local producers on Friday.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito in Santiago; Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires; editing by Andrew Hay)