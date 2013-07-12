* Audit work for Longtop could arrive by Monday
* SEC official testifies China asked SEC to pay for shipping
* PCAOB calls for separate pact on cross-border inspections
By Sarah N. Lynch and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 11 Chinese regulators will hand
over some audit documents of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to
U.S. securities regulators, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Thursday, a move that may thaw a dispute over multiple
accounting scandals.
Washington wants greater oversight after alleged misconduct
at U.S.-listed firms based in China led to billions in losses,
but investigations into possible fraud have been stymied as
auditors have refused to turn over papers for fear of violating
Chinese secrecy laws.
A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official
also testified in court on Thursday that documents relating to
one company may arrive soon, according to a person in the court
room.
But underscoring doubts over China's willingness to provide
the documents, the official added that the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has had a history of not following
through on requests for assistance.
The SEC has been struggling for years to obtain audit work
in China and many of the companies in question have seen their
auditors resign. In some cases, the SEC and U.S. exchanges have
delisted or deregistered the companies with accounting
irregularities.
Lew's remarks came as high-level talks between the U.S. and
China came to a close on Thursday.
"China's securities regulator announced that it will begin
providing certain requested audit work papers to our market
regulators, an important step towards resolving a long-standing
impasse on enforcement cooperation related to companies that are
listed in the United States," he told a news conference.
A spokesman for the CSRC also said this week that China was
ready to provide the documents.
LONGTOP SHIPPING TAB
The remarks by the SEC official were made in an
administrative trial in which the SEC is trying to persuade a
judge to sanction the Chinese affiliates of Deloitte,
KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, BDO and Ernst &
Young for refusing to provide audit work papers.
Alberto Arevalo, an official in the SEC's international
affairs office, said China recently asked the SEC to pay a
shipping tab so it could send about 20 boxes of audit documents
for Longtop Financial Technologies, according to the
person in the court room.
The records could arrive as soon as Monday, Arevalo was
quoted as saying. But Arevalo added he does not believe getting
records through the CSRC is a viable option for the SEC.
Of the 23 various requests for assistance to China over the
years, China did not once offer any meaningful help, he told the
judge. The SEC also throughout the trial Thursday displayed
e-mails dating back more than a year in which Chinese officials
promised to share documents, and then never followed through.
It was not immediately clear how this latest development
could affect the SEC's pending case against the five large
accounting firms.
The SEC is also trying to convince a judge in a federal
court to force Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA, LTC, Longtop's
auditor, to provide the records. If the Chinese come through as
promised, this could potentially help resolve the separate case
against Deloitte.
SECOND BREAKTHROUGH?
If the SEC does get some of the records, it could mark the
second major diplomatic breakthrough with China concerning
accounting fraud this year.
In May, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
announced it had struck a nonbinding deal with China to get
access to audit work papers to assist with investigations
against auditors.
But the deal was only a partial victory because it only
pertains to audit documents requested in connection with
investigations by the PCAOB. It does not allow for on-site
routine inspections, which are separate from investigations and
are done on a regular basis to ensure compliance.
PCAOB spokeswoman Colleen Brennan said Thursday the
announcement by the Chinese is a positive step forward, but
noted that the PCAOB wanted to strike a second agreement with
the Chinese to allow for inspections as well.