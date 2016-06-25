BEIJING China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a special fund to support members for project preparations, AIIB president Jin Liqun said on Saturday.

China will make a contribution of $50 million to the fund, Jin told a news conference.

The AIIB will receive applications for new numbers before the end of September, Jin said.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)