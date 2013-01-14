A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. Chinese media said on Monday the government had to take urgent action to tackle air pollution, which has blanketed parts of the country at dangerous levels in recent days, and one newspaper called for a re-think of a 'fixation' on economic growth. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher leads her students doing body exercise during class break in a classroom on a foggy day in Jinan, Shandong province, January 14, 2013. Heavy fog enveloped a large swathe of east and central China, with the city's residents being advised to stay indoors to avoid the heavily polluted air, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. In an unusual display of unity in criticising a troubling domestic social problem, Chinese media are giving prominent coverage to the historically high level of air pollution that has choked wide swaths of the country for the past few days. Air quality in Beijing was far above hazardous levels over the weekend, reaching 755 or higher, according to an index known as PM2.5. The World Health Organisation recommends a daily level of no more than 20 for PM2.5, which measures particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Buildings are seen in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A combination photograph of Beijing's skyline taken August 29, 2010 (top) and January 14, 2013 (bottom) on a heavy hazy day, in Beijing's central business district. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An employee uses his mobile phone in an office building in the heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Workers walk at a construction site in the heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. In an unusual display of unity in criticising a troubling domestic social problem, Chinese media are giving prominent coverage to the historically high level of air pollution that has choked wide swaths of the country for the past few days. Air quality in Beijing was far above hazardous levels over the weekend, reaching 755 or higher, according to an index known as PM2.5. The World Health Organisation recommends a daily level of no more than 20 for PM2.5, which measures particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Students do body exercise during class break in a classroom building on a foggy day in Jinan, Shandong province, January 14, 2013. Heavy fog enveloped a large swathe of east and central China, with the city's residents being advised to stay indoors to avoid the heavily polluted air, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING Chinese media said on Monday the government had to take urgent action to tackle air pollution, which has blanketed parts of the country at dangerous levels in recent days, and one newspaper called for a re-think of a "fixation" on economic growth.

China's media are under tight Communist Party control and usually steer clear of controversy, but news organizations are more free to report on pollution, partly because it can't be hidden from the public.

Air quality in Beijing was far above hazardous levels over the weekend, reaching 755 on an index that measures particulate matter in the air with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers. A level of 300 is considered dangerous while the World Health Organization recommends a daily level of no more than 20.

"How can we get out of this suffocating siege of pollution?" the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, said in a front-page editorial.

"Let us clearly view managing environmental pollution with a sense of urgency."

A thick smog shrouded the capital on the weekend, cutting visibility and sending many people out to buy face masks in a bid to protect themselves.

It was the worst recorded air pollution in the capital, according to Zhou Rong, climate and energy campaigner at Green peace.

Monday was again gloomy but the pollution index stood at 321 in the afternoon, according to widely followed data collected by the U.S. Embassy from its own measuring device.

The Global Times newspaper said the foul air "shocked locals ... triggering calls from the public to shift the country's development model away from the previous fixation on economic growth".

It said heavy smog was hanging over most of the north China plain.

"STAY INDOORS"

Cars pump out much of the pollution which fills the air on cold, windless days. Many people burn coal for heat in the winter, and this winter is the coldest in years.

The China Daily blamed Beijing's tall buildings for trapping the pollution.

"The high-rises are too densely built and block the dirty air from dispersing," it said.

Many other cities showed alarmingly high pollution over the weekend. About half of 74 cities monitored for air quality showed severe pollution, the People's Daily said.

Particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers, known as PM2.5, can cause cardiopulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infection, according to the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health.

Authorities advised citizens to stay indoors and ordered government car fleets to cut back driving.

Beijing resident Xu Tingting, 27, said it was up to the government to do something: "The air quality would be better if the government could take measures."

Ma Jun, founder of the Institute for Public and Environmental Affairs, said a first step would be good monitoring and accurate data.

"There is no overnight solution to this," Ma told Reuters. "We need transparency in information."

Users of China's Twitter-like microblogs complained extensively.

"Do you want to go to Beijing and become human vacuum cleaners"? asked one microblog user under the name Educated With a Master's Degree.

(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)