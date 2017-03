BEIJING Economic recovery in the United States has continued to strengthen and it is important for economies with the "space to do so" to take policy steps to boost demand, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin said on Wednesday in Beijing.

"While there is still more work to do, the United States' comprehensive response to the economic crisis has laid the foundation for strong growth," Raskin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)