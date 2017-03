A man, whom local media say is a suspect, is detained after a knife attack at a railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Police in China's southern city of Guangzhou said on Tuesday that a single person was responsible for a knife attack at a train station earlier in the day, and that he had been shot and wounded by police.

Guangzhou police, in a statement on their official microblog, said that this was the result of their initial probe.

Earlier reports on state media had suggested that up to four people had carried out the attack.

