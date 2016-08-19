Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
BEIJING Australia's decision to block grid sale to Chinese firms showed uncertainty in its investment environment and will seriously hurt the willingness of Chinese companies to invest in the country, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.
The decision will have a negative impact on the China-Australia trade relationship, and China hopes Australia will provide a fair and transparent environment for foreign investment, the commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.
Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison on Friday officially rejected bids by State Grid Corp of China [STGRD.UL] and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK), in the A$10-billion ($7.7-billion) sale of the country's biggest energy grid, Ausgrid, after they failed to overcome security concerns.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.