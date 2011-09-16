BEIJING China has made qualifications more stringent for fuel-saving vehicle subsidies, part of efforts to cut emissions in the world's biggest auto market.

Cars will be eligible for the 3,000-yuan ($470) subsidies only if they consume 6.3 liters of gas or less per 100 kilometers, compared with the previous level of 6.9 liters, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website.

Fuel consumption standards for other cars have all been raised according to their technical specifications, it said.

Beijing started to hand out subsidies for fuel-saving cars in June 2010. It has also been subsidizing hybrid and electric car buyers in select cities, with a maximum amount of 60,000 yuan each. ($1 = 6.392 yuan)

