WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will likely discuss reports that China plans to penalize an unnamed U.S. auto maker when he meets with his pick for U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross later on Wednesday, Trump's transition team told reporters.

"The President-elect has made very clear that he’s going to get out there and fight for American companies and American jobs," Trump aide Jason Miller said in a conference call following reports earlier on Wednesday that Beijing planned to penalize an unnamed U.S. automaker for "monopolistic" behavior.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey)