U.S. new home sales take a breather in December
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will likely discuss reports that China plans to penalize an unnamed U.S. auto maker when he meets with his pick for U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross later on Wednesday, Trump's transition team told reporters.
"The President-elect has made very clear that he’s going to get out there and fight for American companies and American jobs," Trump aide Jason Miller said in a conference call following reports earlier on Wednesday that Beijing planned to penalize an unnamed U.S. automaker for "monopolistic" behavior.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey)
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON/NEW YORK Oil prices were driven 2 percent higher by an ongoing rally in the U.S. stock market on Thursday, although gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories in spite of efforts by producers to cut output.