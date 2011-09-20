SHANGHAI China's massive local government debt could lead to a new wave of consolidation among its enterprising city commercial banks after a similar crisis carved out the current landscape nearly two decades ago.

Worries over the debt, estimated by the central audit office to be at 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) at the end of last year, has put policymakers on alert and weighed heavily on Chinese banking shares this year.

With repayment of the debt peaking over the next few years and land sale revenue, a key source of income for local governments, set for a fall due to a slowing property market, a reshaping of the 100-odd city commercial banks nationwide is seen likely.

"An industry consolidation is possible," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

The worst case scenario for city commercial banks is one where property prices, which some have described as being in a bubble, tumble, triggering local authorities to default on loan payments.

About 5.7 trillion yuan or 53 percent of the local government debt will come due between 2011 and 2013, an audit by the National Audit Office of China in June showed.

The audit also showed that land revenue has been pledged as a source of repayment for local government debt of about 2.6 trillion yuan which involves 12 provinces, 307 municipal governments and 1,131 district governments.

Bank loans account for 79 percent of the local government debt.

EXPANSION OPPORTUNITIES

City commercial banks such as Bank of Nanjing (601009.SS), Bank of Beijing (601169.SS) and Bank of Ningbo (002142.SZ) are more exposed to the debt given they are located in the provincial centers and due to their close ties with authorities, analysts say.

Small banks in less affluent and more indebted regions will face even greater risks of rising bad loans, making them possible takeover targets of their larger and healthier rivals, they say.

"Some banks, especially the smaller ones at the district level, may have problems because the quality of their loans isn't great," said Chen Xingyu, an analyst at Phillip Securities in Shanghai.

But the local government debt problem "could provide city commercial banks with sound operational footing an opportunity to expand quickly," Huaxi Securities' Cao said.

Through mergers and acquisitions, city commercial banks, which face restrictions in setting up new branches, can gain quick access to other cities.

Some banks are already making their moves.

Bank of Hangzhou, in which Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) has a stake, last month said it would pay 214 million yuan for a stake in smaller rival Bank of Shizuishan in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China.

The city commercial banks are the product of an industry consolidation in the mid-1990s, when thousands of urban credit cooperatives were on the brink of going under due to soaring bad loans to state-linked entities.

To resolve the crisis, Beijing ordered the creation of city commercial banks by merging troubled urban credit cooperatives.

LOW VALUATION

Exposure to local government debt for state-owned national lenders, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) (1398.HK), China Construction Bank (601939.SS) (0939.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS) (1288.HK) and Bank of China (601988.SS) (3988.HK) ranges between 8.5 percent to 12.5 percent of their total outstanding loans.

The ratio is much higher for city commercial banks, whose loan activity is largely characterized by local economic development.

Bank of Nanjing, in which French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) owns a stake, said in its first-half earnings report that loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) amounted to 18 percent of its total outstanding loans.

Its LGFV loans were pushed up after the bank provided credit for several infrastructure projects to support Nanjing city's bid to host the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, local media reported.

Bank of Chengdu, backed by Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank (HLBB.KL), said LGFV loans accounted for about 27 percent of its total outstanding loans at the end of 2010.

Many city commercial banks are under pressure to raise fresh capital after years of rapid expansion.

More than 40 city commercial banks have been reported to be planning to bring in a strategic investor and sell shares in an initial public offering to raise capital for expansion.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) said this month it will pay 4.65 billion yuan ($727 million) for a near 20 percent stake in Bank of Guangzhou, which is controlled by the municipal government of Guangzhou.

Shares of city commercial banks have performed a lot worse than their larger rivals this year.

Shares of Bank of Nanjing, Bank of Ningbo and Bank of Beijing, the only three listed city commercial banks, have fallen between 16 to 22 percent since the start of the year, compared with the 'big four' state-owned lenders which have fallen between 2 to 9 percent this year.

The three banks trade at 7 to 9 times consensus estimates for 2011 earnings, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Valuation-wise, city commercial banks are considered cheap at current levels. And if you believe there's going to be an industry consolidation, they do offer long-term value," said a senior executive with a Chinese securities firm in Shanghai who could not be named due to company policy. ($1 = 6.399 yuan)

(Editing by Kazunori Takada and Muralikumar Anantharaman)