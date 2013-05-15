BEIJING Chinese banks saw bad loans tick up and their capital strength fall in the first quarter of 2013, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday, adding to worries about their financial health as China's economic recovery loses momentum.

The average non-performing loan ratio in China's banking system edged up to 0.96 percent at the end of March from 0.95 percent at the end of 2012, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.

The weighted average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of Chinese banks was 12.3 percent at the end of March, which is not comparable to previous data as tougher bank capital rules were introduced in January this year, the CBRC said.

"According to calculations based on the new rules, the overall capital adequacy ratio has decreased," the CBRC added.

The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent while other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.

In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.

The bank watchdog also said the average loan-to-deposit ratio was 64.7 percent at the end of March, down from 65.3 percent at the end of 2012.

A series of data recently showed that the recovery in the world's No.2 economy faltered in April.

