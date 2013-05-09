Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
BEIJING China reported one more death from a new strain of bird flu on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 32, with the number of infections staying at 129, the official Xinhua news agency said.
A 56-year-old man died in the central province of Henan, two weeks after his infection was confirmed, Xinhua cited a statement from the local health bureau.
The man had no direct contact with birds, but there were birdcages hanging in the corridor of the building he lived in, the report said.
The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) has said it has no evidence that the new strain of bird flu, first detected in patients in China in March, is easily transmissible between humans.
Chinese scientists have confirmed that the H7N9 strain has been transmitted to humans from chickens. But the WHO has said 40 percent of people infected with H7N9 appear to have had no contact with poultry.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Nick Macfie)
ATLANTA Arthritis prevents a growing number of Americans from engaging in daily routines like holding a cup, lifting a bag of groceries and walking to a car, a federal report said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - A growing share of overweight and obese Americans are not trying to shed excess pounds, and researchers think it's at least in part because more people see being fat as socially acceptable, if not healthy.