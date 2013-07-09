An investor places his hands on the back of his head in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI China is to relaunch trading in bond futures after an 18-year ban, starting with a five-year government bond contract, draft rules from the China Financial Futures Exchange showed.

Authorities scrapped government bond futures trading in 1995 after a major trading scandal on the Shanghai Stock Exchange caused heavy losses to a state-controlled securities brokerage.

The new futures contracts, which markets expect will start trading in September, will have a face value of 1 million yuan ($163,000) each and carry a coupon of 3 percent, according to the rules published on the exchange's website on Monday.

Daily price fluctuations will be capped at 2 percent from the previous day's settlement prices, the rules added. Only physical delivery will be allowed on maturity.

Minimum margin requirements will be set at 2 percent of the total transaction value, and individual investors must have at least 500,000 yuan in their margin accounts to trade the futures, the rules said.

The fledgling exchange, established in 2006, currently trades only stock index futures. In addition to government bond futures, it is also said to be preparing stock option trading.

Last week, the State Council, China's cabinet, approved the re-launch of government bond futures, moving a step closer to a more liberalized interest rate regime.

The market widely expects trading will start around mid-September, the official China Securities Journal reported last week.

The reintroduction of a government bond futures market has been expected since the securities regulator began simulated futures trading in February 2012. Officials have said that the derivatives are likely to be launched this year.

($1 = 6.1337 Yuan)

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Eric Meijer)