A labourer guides as slag is poured into a container at Dongbei Special Steel Group Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province December 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

LONDON, China's economy will grow 7.5 percent, maintain medium to high growth in the long run and will not resort to 'strong stimulus', Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to London, Li said China would rely on targeted measures to ensure growth targets were met. He said the ceiling of CPI growth would not exceed 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)