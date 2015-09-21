Home prices rise faster than expected in January
NEW YORK U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a faster pace than expected in January supported by a low inventory of housing stock, a survey showed on Tuesday.
BEIJING China will expand Britain's Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota based on market demand, the two countries said in a statement distributed at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.
Britain said it welcomed the simplification of the RQFII and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a joint UK-China statement.
The RQFII program is the yuan-denominated version of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Alex Richardson)
LONDON While banks warn Britain's European Union divorce could drive the pound below $1.20, their option traders have cut the cost of insuring against further falls in the two years it has left inside the bloc.