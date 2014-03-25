BEIJING China will further open up its capital markets and push forward reforms of the country's initial public offering (IPO) regime, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government will also promote the development of futures markets, including commodity-based futures products, the statement said. The announcement came after a regular cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also pledged to promote the healthy development of online financial services.

