China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BEIJING China will further open up its capital markets and push forward reforms of the country's initial public offering (IPO) regime, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The government will also promote the development of futures markets, including commodity-based futures products, the statement said. The announcement came after a regular cabinet meeting.
The cabinet also pledged to promote the healthy development of online financial services.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.