BEIJING The family of Kevin Garratt, a Canadian citizen detained in China, said on Wednesday they were "extremely frustrated and disappointed" with the lack on progress in freeing him.

"Kevin should be released to allow the two countries to move forward to develop stronger ties and cooperation on many levels," the family said in a statement released by their Beijing-based lawyers.

China indicted Canadian citizen Kevin Garratt in January on charges of spying and stealing state secrets. He was detained in August 2014 near China's sensitive border with reclusive North Korea. [nL2N15C1XX]

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)