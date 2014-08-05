BEIJING Two Canadians being investigated by Chinese authorities are suspected of stealing military information and threatening the country's national security, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Canadian embassy in Beijing had been notified and the suspects' rights were being "guaranteed", the ministry said in a short statement sent to Reuters.

The official Xinhua news agency reported earlier that two Canadians who ran a coffee shop on the Chinese border with North Korea were being investigated for the suspected theft of state secrets.

