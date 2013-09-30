BEIJING China's central bank has extended a bilateral currency swap agreement worth 3.5 billion yuan with the Icelandic central bank, in a move to strengthen economic cooperation, facilitate economic exchanges and improve currency stability.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website on Monday that the maturity of the deal will be three years and the two sides can extend it further if needed.

The two had originally signed a three-year swap deal for the same amount in June 2010.

