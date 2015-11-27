Zheng Qing cries as she shows reporters her son's resting place during their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Food dedicated to Fan Guohui and Zheng Qingâ€™s dead son, Fan Lifeng, are placed on the altar as they show reporters his grave during their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zheng Qing hugs her dead son's favourite jacket as she shows it to reporters during an interview at her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sun Huanping, 55, cries as she talks about her dead son at her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Huang Peiyao, 54, plays with her adopted daughter in a room that was used by her dead son, while a suitcase containing a picture of her son is seen in another room, during an interview in her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sun Huanping, 55, shows her dead son's 'honourable single child certification' which bears the slogan, 'For the revolution, have only one child' at her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jiang Weimao, 60, (L) and his wife Zhang Yinxiu, 53, (R), stand with Zhang's parents between them, as they pose with their dead son's picture at their house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Huang Peiyao, 54, cries as she shows a picture of her dead son to reporters during an interview at her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Huang Peiyao, 54, cries as she shows a picture of her dead son to reporters during an interview at home in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sun Huanping, 55, holds her pet dog as she takes a walk near her house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Gao Zhao, 56, shows a bracelet which his dead son wore, at the house where his son lived in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jiang Weimao, 60, (R) and his wife Zhang Yinxiu, 53, have dinner with Zhang's parents at their house in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cui Wenlan, 53, shows an injury on her shoulder during an interview at the house where her son lived in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cui Wenlan is reflected on her dead son's picture during an interview with reporters at the house where her son lived in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cui Wenlan cries as she looks at her dead son's picture during an interview with reporters in the house where her son lived in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jiang Weimao, 60, and his wife Zhang Yinxiu, 53, show a picture of their dead son as a baby and his 'honourable single child certification' at their house in in Zhangjiakou, China, November 21, 2015. Jiang and Zhang's son, Jiang Tingyi, was born in 1984 and died of diabetes in 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fan Guohui (L) and his wife Zheng Qing walk in the snow after showing their son's resting place to reporters during their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Cui Wenlan was devastated when she heard the news last month that China was scrapping its one-child policy. She is among more than a million grieving Chinese parents who have lost the only child the government allowed them to have.

Cui's son was 30 when he died after an illness and she had been forced to abort her second baby in 1985. Now she and her husband are adrift in a country where parents traditionally rely on their children to look after them in old age.

"If, back then, we had been allowed to give birth again, I wouldn't be in so much trouble and wouldn't be so lonely," said Cui, 53, from the northern city of Zhangjiakou.

Cui's story underscores the punitive nature of China's family planning policy, beyond the more well-known stories of forced abortions and sterilisations, and highlights the plight of an estimated million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only child.

China, the world's most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people, says the once-child policy has averted 400 million births since 1980, saving scarce food resources and helping to pull families out of poverty.

Cui's husband, Gao Zhao, said the government of Zhangjiakou gives the couple 680 yuan ($106) a month in compensation, an amount that falls far short of what is needed in a country where there is little in the way of welfare or health benefits.

"We are rural people and don't have much education," Gao said. "The state told us what to do and we followed."

Cui said she could not get surgery after being injured in a car accident because she did not have a child to sign the agreement for surgery.

Fan Guohui, 56, has petitioned the government to support "shidu" parents financially and emotionally. His son died from a car accident in 2012. Fan's wife, Zheng Qing, said the couple was "emotionally ruined".

"One-child families are walking a tightrope," Fan said. "Once you lose your child, you lose all hope."

(Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)