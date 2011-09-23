SHANGHAI China Communications Construction Co Ltd (1800.HK) has submitted a plan to raise around 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) via an initial public offering on the Shanghai market, the securities regulator said on Friday.

The IPO by the state-controlled builder could become the biggest offering on the mainland market so far this year. Dam builder Sinohydro Group launched earlier this week an IPO to raise up to $2.7 billion.

China Communications Construction had originally planned for a listing at the end of 2010 but postponed it due to volatile market conditions.

It will sell up to 3.5 billion shares in Shanghai to fund projects, repay bank debt and purchase equipment, it said in a preliminary prospectus posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) website late on Friday.

Part of the proceeds to be used to fund a 1.94 billion yuan takeover of an infrastructure firm, it said.

The CSRC did not say when it would review the application.

BOC International (China) Ltd, Guotai Junan Securities Ltd and Citic Securities (600030.SS) will be joint underwriters for the deal, the prospectus said.

The builder achieved a net profit of 9.44 billion yuan in 2010 compared with 6.83 billion yuan in 2009. It forecasts 2011 profit to be 11.37 billion yuan, the prospectus said.

China Communications Construction already holds a 61.4 percent stake in CRBC International 600263.SS, a builder of roads and bridges, which is the infrastructure firm it hopes to take over.

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)