SHANGHAI China Communications Construction Co Ltd (1800.HK), the country's largest builder of ports, said it aimed to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($789.76 million) in its Shanghai initial public offering, slashing the planned size of the offering by 75 percent.

China Communications, which obtained regulatory approval for the IPO last September, previously planned to raise as much as 20 billion yuan.

The company will start marketing the IPO from Feb 1-10 and will set the pricing on Feb 16.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)