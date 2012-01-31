Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman business for $1.05 billion
Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
SHANGHAI China Communications Construction Co Ltd (1800.HK), the country's largest builder of ports, said it aimed to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($789.76 million) in its Shanghai initial public offering, slashing the planned size of the offering by 75 percent.
China Communications, which obtained regulatory approval for the IPO last September, previously planned to raise as much as 20 billion yuan.
The company will start marketing the IPO from Feb 1-10 and will set the pricing on Feb 16.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Procter & Gamble Co's shares hit a two-year high at open on Wednesday after activist investor Nelson Peltz-led hedge fund disclosed a big stake in the consumer goods giant, raising hopes of more cost cuts or a possible breakup of the company.
Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.