GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
SHANGHAI Three Chinese brokerages said some of their executives and employees plan to buy shares in their own firms, in an attempt to provide support amid a frenetic investor sell-off on the country's bourses.
CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities and Central China Securities, whose shares have been roiled in a rout that has seen Chinese equities fall around 30 percent from their mid-June peak, announced the plans on Wednesday.
Shanghai-listed shares in CITIC Securities, China's largest brokerage by assets, are down 25 percent since mid-June while Haitong Securities' Shanghai-listed shares have fallen by about 28 percent over the same period.
"Several employees" at Central China Securities have voluntarily raised HK$60 million ($7.74 million) to buy the company's H-shares, the brokerage said. The firm's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by about 40 percent since June 26.
Central China Securities, in a statement, said several eligible employees had said "they are of the opinion that the current price of the H shares of the company is attractive."
Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday as concerns grew that a steep decline in equity markets will affect the companies' profitability.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse intends to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, Japan's government said on Wednesday, as the conglomerate seeks to limit losses that have plunged it into crisis.