S&P, Nasdaq dip ahead of Fed minutes; Dow hits record high
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's minutes from its most recent meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
BEIJING The acceleration in growth of China's exports in the last two months shows the world's second-largest economy is starting to stabilize, Commerce Minister Chen Deming told reporters on Saturday.
However, it will still be difficult for China to meet its target of full-year growth in exports of 10 percent, Chen said in a briefing on the sidelines of the Communist Party's five-yearly congress.
Chinese trade data released on Saturday showed exports grew 11.6 percent in October from a year earlier, beating market expectations for a rise of 9 percent and stronger than the 9.9 percent increase recorded in September.
That was significantly quicker than export growth in July and August, which came in at 1.0 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Writing by Jason Subler)
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve is set to gradually raise interest rates as long as the U.S. economy continues on its current path, and there is yet no sign it is being too slow to respond as inflation heads higher, an influential Fed governor said on Wednesday.