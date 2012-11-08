BEIJING China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday began a key congress at which President Hu Jintao will give up his position as head of the party to the anointed successor, Vice President Xi Jinping.

The Party will also unveil its new Standing Committee, China's top political and decision-making body, which is likely to be cut to seven members from the current nine in a move to ease the passage of much-needed reforms.

Following are comments made by congress delegates:

MA JIANTANG, NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS CHIEF

"When the economy is facing downward risks, the inflation pressure will also recede accordingly.

"We may not have very big inflation pressure in the fourth quarter of this year and the next year, but we should not lower our guard against inflation either."

(Reporting by Beijing bureau; Compiled by Nick Edwards)